Taliban says girls to return to school 'as soon as possible'

KABUL : The Taliban said yesterday Afghan girls will be allowed to return to school "as soon as possible", after itfaced shock and fury over its effective exclusion of women and girls from public life.

Over the weekend, the Education Ministry issued a diktat ordering male teachers and students back to school but made no mention of female educators and students.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said of the return of girls to school: "We are finalising things... it will happen as soon as possible."

He added that "a safe learning environment" needed to be established beforehand.

The group has also slashed women's access to work, with officials previously telling them to stay at home for their own security.