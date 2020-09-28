Talks to select chief minister of Sabah remain deadlocked
KOTA KINABALU: Back and forth discussions between Umno and Bersatu yesterday have not resulted in the choice of a chief minister for Sabah as of press time.
:The discussions come following the victory by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition over incumbents Warisan Plus.
The GRS pick is split between Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin and Sabah Bersatu chief Mohd Hajiji Mohd Noor.
Both Mr Muhyiddin's Bersatu and Umno are part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.
Sources have said that both sides are standing their ground.
Sabah's Governor Juhar Mahiruddin has met both men at Istana Negeri and has been asked to make the decision.
"The Yang di-Pertua (Governor) has asked for more time to make a decision," Mr Bung Moktar said at the gates of the Istana yesterday. - THE STAR
