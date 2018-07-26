Tape of Trump discussing hush money for alleged affair released

US President Donald Trump, his former lawyer Michael Cohen and former Playboy model Karen McDougal (above).

US President Donald Trump (right), his former lawyer Michael Cohen (left) and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

WASHINGTON In a tape released by CNN, US President Donald Trump can be heard discussing with his personal lawyer how to buy the rights to the story of a Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with him.

The existence of the tape, secretly recorded by his former long-time attorney Michael Cohen two months before the 2016 election, was reported last week by the New York Times, which said the FBI seized it during a raid on Mr Cohen's office this year, AFP reported.

Now, the recording is available for the world to listen to.

It involves Ms Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who says she had a months-long fling with Mr Trump after they met in 2006, shortly after Mr Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son, Barron.

In the tape, Mr Trump and Mr Cohen talk about buying the rights to Ms McDougal's story, which she had sold a month earlier to the National Enquirer for US$150,000 (S$204,000). The tabloid never published the story.

In the at-times muddled recording, Mr Cohen says he wants to set up a company to acquire the rights off American Media, the company that owns the Enquirer.

During the campaign, the Trump team denied any knowledge of the deal between Ms McDougal and American Media.

But in the tape, candidate Trump expresses no surprise when the issue comes up and Mr Cohen talks about essentially reimbursing the company for what it paid Ms McDougal.

This is part of a CNN transcript of the secretly recorded conversation. Mr Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen: “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all that info regarding our friend David (Pecker, head of American Media who had signed a US$150,000 deal with Playboy model Karen McDougal in August 2016 for her story, but never published it)... When it comes time for the financing, which will be... ”

Mr Trump interrupts: “What financing?”

Mr Cohen: “We’ll have to pay...”

Mr Trump: “We won’t pay with cash?”

Mr Cohen: “No, no.” (It is not clear in the tape what this refers to.)

The tape, made in September 2016, two months before the election, was provided to CNN by Mr Cohen's attorney, Mr Lanny Davis.

Mr Trump's current lawyer, Mr Rudy Giuliani, said he got an audio expert to enhance the recording, the Associated Press reported.

Mr Giuliani said the president says "don't pay with cash".

"It clearly indicates that the president did not want to pay with cash.

"Suggesting otherwise is ridiculous and is inconsistent with the rest of the conversation, during which it was discussed doing it through a corporation," he said.

Mr Giuliani said Mr Cohen, as Trump's lawyer, thought it would be best if he could buy the rights to Ms McDougal's story and the recording captures the two of them discussing how to do that, the NYT reported.

"Cohen says I have to pay him. The president brings up cash and says don't pay with cash and says 'cheque,' He wants it memorialised," Mr Giuliani said.

"Cohen then says 'No, no, no, no' and he cuts off the tape. He obviously cuts it off in mid-sentence and that in itself is suspicious."

"The president wanted to do it the right way. If you wanted to hide something, you would not do it by corporation or cheque," he said.