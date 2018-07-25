Targeting critics, Trump threatens ex-officials’ security clearances

WASHINGTON : The White House on Monday threatened to strike back at critics of President Donald Trump's contacts with Russia by revoking the security clearances of six former US officials, drawing accusations that he was abusing his power and aiming to stifle dissent.

Mr Trump has targeted the former US intelligence and law enforcement officials, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said, because they have "politicised and in some cases monetised their public service and security clearances, making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia".

Among them is Mr John Brennan, who headed the CIA under Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama and was one of the most vocal critics of Mr Trump's performance at his summit last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

After Mr Trump gave credence to Mr Putin's denial of meddling in the 2016 US election despite findings by the US intelligence community, Mr Brennan called the Republican president's remarks "nothing short of treasonous".

Mr Trump's threat against Mr Brennan and former US officials James Comey, James Clapper, Michael Hayden, Susan Rice and Andrew McCabe represented an extraordinary politicisation of the US government's security clearance process.

Critics called it petty and unprecedented.

"An enemies list is ugly, undemocratic and un-American. Is there no length Trump will not go to stifle opposition?" asked US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Ms Sanders, who said Mr Trump is "exploring the mechanisms" to remove the security clearances, made reference to Mr Brennan's treason comment in explaining the president's threat.