Teenager’s suicide sparks soul-searching in China

SHANGHAI: The suicide of a teenager whose sexual harassment case was dismissed has triggered national soul-searching in China over her treatment and anger at onlookers who encouraged her to jump.

Miss Li Yiyi, 19, died last week after throwing herself from a department store in Qingyang, a city in Gansu province, after previous suicide attempts, police told reporters.

A public outcry erupted after videos circulated online and reports that some bystanders had urged her to "jump quickly" while firefighters tried to save her.

The police have detained two people who had booed and started investigations into six others for verbally abusive online posts about Miss Li.

"The world is getting more and more indifferent. I am scared..." said one user on the Twitter-like service Weibo.

Miss Li had been upset because prosecutors cleared a high school teacher whom she had accused of forcibly kissing her and trying to take her clothes off in September 2016.

She and her father had repeatedly sought charges, but prosecutors decided not to try him, saying his behaviour did not constitute a crime.

The teacher was briefly detained but kept his job.

"Except for her father, no one, including teachers, the school, the court and prosecutor cared about her pain. Only firefighters kept trying to save her," a Weibo user wrote.

Ms Guo Jianmei, a women's rights lawyer in Beijing, said few sexual assault cases are prosecuted due to lack of evidence, and a lack of respect for women has contributed to such cases not being taken seriously in the country.

Last year, in a survey of Chinese students conducted by the Guangzhou Gender and Sexuality Education Centre, 70 per cent said they had been sexually harassed.

The captain of the rescue team at the local fire department, Mr Xu Jiwei, who had intervened in Miss Li's previous suicide attempts, said she had begged him to let her die.

Mr Xu said the firefighting squad cried after Miss Li fell, and they were "deeply sorry" for her death. - AFP

HELPLINES

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800