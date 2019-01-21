Teens in MAGA caps slammed for taunting Native American veteran

The group of male teenagers were caught on camera taunting and harassing a Native American Vietnam war veteran (right) with Trump slogans at a rally on Friday.

A Catholic school in Kentucky condemned a group of its students, many of whom wore "Make America Great Again" caps, after they were recorded harassing a Native American Vietnam veteran in a video that went viral on Saturday.

The students from private, all-male Covington Catholic High School in northern Kentucky were in Washington for an anti-abortion rally on Friday when they were filmed surrounding Mr Nathan Phillips and mocking the Native American's singing and drumming.

One teen in particular is seen standing in front of Phillips, staring into his face with a smirk.

Fellow students, many in clothing bearing President Donald Trump's MAGA slogan, cheered him on and chanted, "build that wall, build that wall,"Mr Phillips said.

The footage was shared online by organisers of an indigenous peoples' march that also took place on Friday.

In a joint statement, the high school and Diocese of Covington condemned the actions of the students "towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general" .

"The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion," the statement said.

In a separate video uploaded to social media, Mr Phillips, 64, an elder of Nebraska's Omaha tribe, wiped away tears as he described the incident.

"I heard them saying 'build that wall, build that wall'. These are indigenous lands, we're not supposed to have walls,"he said.

Democratic US congresswoman Deb Haaland, a member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo tribe, said on Twitter that Mr Phillips had risked his life for his country, and that the students showed "blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance".

Ms Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Democratic secretary of state for Kentucky, said the children were not solely to blame.