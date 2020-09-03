Tell-all book on Melania Trump dishes on icy relationship with Ivanka

The book was written by Ms Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who believes she fell out of favour after revealing the colossal spending on the President's inauguration.

NEW YORK A new book released yesterday dishes on the supposed icy relationship between First Lady Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka.

Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says she was once a friend of the President Donald Trump's third wife and was also acting as an adviser until 2018.

She said she fell out of favour after revealing colossal spending on the President's inauguration, which she played a key role in organising.

Anecdotes fill the 351-page book Melania And Me: The Rise And Fall Of My Friendship With The First Lady.

Mrs Trump is often portrayed as a victim of a difficult husband on social media, but Ms Winston Wolkoff, a former Vogue events organiser, describes a much more aggressive figure, notably detailing how she and Mrs Trump choreographed every minute detail of the inauguration - and prevented Ms Ivanka Trump from appearing in key photos of the ceremony.

The 50-year-old First Lady allegedly nicknamed her 38-year-old stepdaughter "princess", calling her and her husband Jared Kushner "snakes". The book also leads readers to believe that Mrs Trump might have influenced certain White House decisions.

The First Lady's spokesman Stephanie Grisham dubbed the book "wildly self-aggrandising" revenge from a woman who joined the ranks of the President's enemies.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump on Tuesday took his tough law-and-order message to Kenosha, Wisconsin, the latest US city roiled by the police shooting of a black man, as he branded recent anti-racism protests acts of "domestic terror" by violent mobs.

DAMAGED

"These are not acts of peaceful protest but really domestic terror," Mr Trump said after touring damaged areas of the city, describing multiple nights of angry demonstrations last week that left two people dead.

His attempt to make civil unrest a central theme of his re-election has yet to boost his political standing, as most do not see crime as a major problem and a majority remain sympathetic to anti-racism protests, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released yesterday showed.

The Aug 31-Sept 1 national opinion poll of 1,335 people showed that 40 per cent of voters support Mr Trump while 47 per cent said they will vote for his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.