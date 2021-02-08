Tens of thousands across Myanmar protest against coup

Many protesters gestured with the three-finger salute, a symbol of protest against the coup.

YANGON: Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar yesterday to denounce last week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to reforms.

In a second day of protests, crowds in Yangon sported red shirts, red flags and red balloons, the colour of Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party. "We don't want military dictatorship! We want democracy!" they chanted.

Yesterday, the junta ended a day-long blockade of the Internet that further inflamed anger since the Feb 1 coup.

Massive crowds from all corners of Yangon headed towards the Sule Pagoda in the city, a rallying point during the Buddhist monk-led 2007 protests and others in 1988. They gestured with the three-finger salute. Drivers honked horns and passengers held up photos of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi.

"We don't want a dictatorship for the next generation," said 21-year-old Thaw Zin. "We will not finish this revolution until we make history. We will fight to the end."

There was no comment from the junta in capital Naypyitaw.

An internal note for United Nations staff estimated 1,000 people joined a protest in Naypyitaw while there were 60,000 in Yangon. Protests were reported in other parts of the country.

Shots were heard in the south-eastern town of Myawaddy as police with guns charged a group of a couple of hundred protesters, live video showed.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

"Anti-coup protests show every sign of gaining steam. On the one hand, given history, we can well expect the reaction to come," wrote author and historian Thant Myint-U on Twitter.

"On the other, Myanmar society today is entirely different from 1988 and even 2007. Anything's possible."