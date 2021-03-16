Tens of thousands of women in Australia rally against sexual violence

Protesters voicing their outrage and demanding change at a major demonstration in Canberra.

CANBERRA: Women protested across Australia yesterday against sexual violence and gender inequality, with tens of thousands hitting the streets as outrage grew over rape allegations that have convulsed the government.

The #March4Justice rallies were held in more than 40 Australian cities and towns, with a major demonstration in Canberra following allegations of sexual assault in Parliament.

Dressed in mostly black, the crowd gathered outside Parliament House holding aloft placards with slogans including "You're Not Listening", "How Many Victims Do You Know?" and "I Believe Her".

Protester Kathryn Jamieson, who travelled from Melbourne, said she was "fuming with rage". "I wanted to be at the heart of the matter, I've completely had enough," she said.

Former government employee Brittany Higgins alleged publicly last month that she had been raped by a colleague in a minister's office in 2019.

And earlier this month, Attorney-General Christian Porter vigorously denied swirling accusations that he had raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988 when they were both students.

The government has ordered an independent inquiry into Parliament's workplace culture. But critics say systemic change is needed - not just in politics but across Australian society.

Ms Higgins told the crowd in Canberra that her story was "a painful reminder to women that it can happen in Parliament House and can truly happen anywhere".