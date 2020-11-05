World

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to ‘severe’

Nov 05, 2020 06:00 am

LONDON Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to "severe" following attacks in France and Austria, Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

The change, which means an attack is now seen as "highly likely" according to the government's classification system, comes a day after a gunman in Vienna, identified as a convicted jihadist, killed four people in a rampage overnight.

France has also suffered three attacks in recent weeks.

"This is a precautionary measure following the terrible instances we've seen in France last week and the events we saw in Austria last night," Ms Patel said.

She said the public should not be alarmed and that the change in threat level was not based on any specific threat.- REUTERS

Excruciatingly close fight in US presidential election
World

US polls: Trump vs Biden goes down to the wire

Related Stories

US election day: Trump's low blows will live long in memory

Trump gains more Latino support in Florida, Texas: Exit polls

Chinese social media users slam Trump, ridicule messy US election

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD