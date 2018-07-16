Thai boys rescued from cave mourn diver who died

Members of the "Wild Boars" football team crying after writing messages on a drawing of Saman Kunan.

CHIANG RAI The 12 boys and their coach rescued from a Thai cave mourned an ex-Navy Seal who died while taking part in the mission, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The boys in the "Wild Boars" football team are recovering in hospital after 18 days trapped inside the Tham Luang cave which became flooded after they entered on June 23.

Doctors say they are in good health following a successful three-day rescue operation that ended on July 10 when teams of Thai Navy Seals and international cave diving experts hauled the last five members of the team to safety.

But the lead-up to the final phase of the mission was met with tragedy when volunteer and former Navy Seal diver Saman Kunan died on July 6 while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave.

Saman was widely hailed as a hero, but the boys, aged 11 to 16, were told about his death onlyon Saturday after a medical team said they were strong enough mentally to handle the news.

Almost all wept of them after hearing about the tragedy.

"All cried and expressed their condolences by writing messages on a drawing of Lieutenant Commander Saman and observed one minute of silence for him," Mr Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, permanent secretary at the health ministry, said in the statement.

Photos released show the youngsters crowded around a sketch of Saman scrawling messages on it and bowing their heads in commemoration.

"They also thanked him and promised to be good boys," the statement said.

Tributes from Thailand and around the world have poured in for Saman, a triathlete and diver who retired from the military in 2006 and worked at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport before volunteering to help with the rescue in northern Thailand.

Specialists who took part in the risky mission to bring the Wild Boars home have expressed shock and surprise that they were able to pull it off, with some fearing that there could have been more casualties.

The unprecedented and daring final push to bring the boys out saw them sedated and carried through waterlogged and partially dry corridors with the help of military stretchers and nearly 100 divers.

Health officials have conveyed a largely positive picture of the boys' recovery. All are expected to leave hospital on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said the condition for the players and coach was normal, though many are still on a course of antibiotics.

Despite the positive assessments so far, experts have said they would all need to be monitored closely for signs of psychological distress that could take months to manifest.

They spent nine days in the dark, dank cave before being located by two British divers.

The boys and their parents have been advised to spend time with friends and family and not give media interviews as that could trigger post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

But the interest in their story is unlikely to evaporate overnight. Hollywood producers are already jockeying to make a film version of the saga.