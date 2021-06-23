Thai Cabinet gives nod for quarantine-free travel to Phuket
BANGKOK : The Thai Cabinet yesterday gave the final approval for quarantine-free travel to Phuket and other islands.
Tourism officials and Thailand's Covid-19 task force announced last Friday that the scheme would begin on July 1.
Yesterday - eight days before its launch - government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had officially given the scheme its blessing.
Besides Phuket, the other destinations include Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao - all sun-soaked islands renowned for clear waters and sandy beaches.
But tricky caveats to ensure the scheme goes ahead without any disruptions include keeping infection rates low - in Phuket, the number of weekly cases cannot exceed 90. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now