World

Thai Cabinet gives nod for quarantine-free travel to Phuket

Thai Cabinet gives nod for quarantine-free travel to Phuket
Thai authorities yesterday green-lit a pilot model for quarantine-free travel to popular beach destination Phuket, the first step towards the tourist-hungry kingdom's attempt to resuscitate its pandemic-battered economy. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 23, 2021 06:00 am

BANGKOK : The Thai Cabinet yesterday gave the final approval for quarantine-free travel to Phuket and other islands.

Tourism officials and Thailand's Covid-19 task force announced last Friday that the scheme would begin on July 1.

Yesterday - eight days before its launch - government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had officially given the scheme its blessing.

Besides Phuket, the other destinations include Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao - all sun-soaked islands renowned for clear waters and sandy beaches.

But tricky caveats to ensure the scheme goes ahead without any disruptions include keeping infection rates low - in Phuket, the number of weekly cases cannot exceed 90. - AFP

World

Malaysian GE could be held at the end of the year

Related Stories

Myanmar's anti-junta militia takes on army in Mandalay

US directs millions of Covid-19 shots to Latin America, Africa, Asia

Singapore to relook long-term approach to land use: Desmond Lee

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD