Thai Cabinet gives nod for quarantine-free travel to Phuket

Thai authorities yesterday green-lit a pilot model for quarantine-free travel to popular beach destination Phuket, the first step towards the tourist-hungry kingdom's attempt to resuscitate its pandemic-battered economy.

BANGKOK : The Thai Cabinet yesterday gave the final approval for quarantine-free travel to Phuket and other islands.

Tourism officials and Thailand's Covid-19 task force announced last Friday that the scheme would begin on July 1.

Yesterday - eight days before its launch - government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had officially given the scheme its blessing.

Besides Phuket, the other destinations include Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao - all sun-soaked islands renowned for clear waters and sandy beaches.