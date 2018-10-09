Thai cave boys enjoy kickabout at iconic River Plate stadium

Members of the Wild Boars football team (in violet) at the River Plate Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires taking on the River's under-13 team.

BUENOS AIRES: Twelve Thai boys and their football coach, who were rescued from a flooded cave in July, enjoyed a high-profile kickabout on Sunday, playing a game at River Plate's iconic Monumental stadium.

The team, known as the Wild Boars, were invited guests to the Youth Olympics in the Argentinian capital. Dressed in violet jerseys with the logo of the Argentinian champions, they faced River's under-13 team.

The final score was 3-3.

"The kids are happy to be here, very excited," said Mr Werachon Sukondhapatipak, head of the Thai delegation.

"It is something important to be here to discover the Youth Olympics and to show their appreciation to the world.

"During the rescue operation, many people from around the world came to Thailand to collaborate to save them, to rescue them; they feel they owe everyone around the world."

The team met Mr Rodolfo D'Onofrio, president of River Plate.

"It is really a spectacular moment because these boys have lived really terrible moments," Mr D'Onofrio said.

"Today, they are players of River Plate".

The boys, aged 11 to 16 at the time, and their 25-year-old coach, Mr Ekapol Chanthawong, were exploring Chiang Rai's Tham Luang cave on June 23 when they became trapped.

They survived nine days on water dripping from rocks before being found by divers.