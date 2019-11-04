Thai cave open to public after famous rescue

Thailand has opened the famous Tham Luang cave to the public, after the removal of equipment that was used in last year's dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped inside for weeks. Hundreds of people flocked there on Saturday to see the cave, with visitors creating so much traffic that the authorities had to allow only up to 30 people to enter at a time, reported Reuters.

The team was trapped after a downpour flooded the cave. They survived for nine days on water dripping from the rocks before they were discovered and eventually rescued.