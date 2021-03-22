Thai cops captured on video hitting and stomping on protesters

A video shows the police beating a protester on the street during anti-government protests in Bangkok on Saturday. Thirteen officers and 20 others were injured.

BANGKOK More than 30 civilians and police were injured in anti-government protests in Thailand, an emergency medical centre said yesterday after the police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a rally on Saturday night.

A video circulated on social media showed the police hitting and stomping on people, with others fleeing from police in riot gear and some abandoning their motorcycles. Another video showed people taking refuge from tear gas in a McDonald's restaurant.

Thirteen police officers and 20 others were injured, the Erawan Medical Centre said.

The police said yesterday their actions were in accordance with international standards and that 20 protesters were arrested for breaking public gathering laws and insulting the monarchy.

"Violence originated from the protesters' side and police have to defend the law and protect national treasures," the deputy head of the Bangkok police Piya Tavichai told reporters.

Protesters disagreed.

"Violence came from the police first, using tear gas and water cannons before protesters did anything," said activist Rukchanok Srinork, 27, who was at the rally.

"They have helmets, shields, crowd control training, if there is a stone, raise your shields."

Portraits of the King were defaced at the protests, which drew well over 1,000 people.

An anti-government protest earlier this month saw more than 20 protesters injured.

The protesters have demanded reform of the monarchy, breaking a traditional taboo, saying the Constitution drafted by the military after the 2014 coup gives the King too much power.

Meanwhile, security forces in Myanmar shot dead an anti-coup protester yesterday, as the Australian government confirmed it is assisting two Australians who were detained after trying to leave Yangon.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since soldiers ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, triggering nationwide protests.

Security forces have responded with lethal force, using live rounds along with tear gas and rubber bullets in an effort to bring the demonstrations to heel.

One man was killed yesterday in the central city of Monywa and at least two people were injured in a clash with security forces at barricades, two witnesses said.

"I saw people carrying a man who was shot and killed," a local resident said, adding the body was taken to a local hospital.

"They used stun grenades and tear gas... later they started shooting. I don't know if the man, who died on the spot after he was hit in the head, was killed from rubber bullets or live rounds."

Australia's Foreign Ministry confirmed yesterday it was providing consular assistance to two of its nationals in Myanmar.

"Due to our privacy obligations, we will not provide further detail," a spokesman said.