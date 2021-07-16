Thai islands Samui, Tao, Phangan open to vaccinated foreign tourists
BANGKOK : Samui, Tao and Phangan islands opened to vaccinated foreign tourists yesterday despite a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases propelled by the Delta variant.
Thailand launched its "sandbox" scheme on July 1, allowing vaccinated travellers to visit Phuket island. Tourists do not have to quarantine themselves in a hotel but cannot leave Phuket for two weeks.
Under yesterday's expansion, tourists must stay at an approved hotel on Samui for a week and can leave their accommodation on day four. They will have to produce a negative Covid-19 test result before being allowed to venture to Tao or Phangan after their first week. Thailand recorded almost 9,200 infections and a record daily high of 98 deaths yesterday. - AFP
