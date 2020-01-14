Thai King eases rules to unblock traffic

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has ordered the police to stop completely blocking roads in Bangkok for royal motorcades, a government spokesman said.

The order followed rare criticism of royal motorcades and other inconveniences aired online in recent months.

Thai police will instead block off only a part of the roads for the motorcade, said spokesman Narumon Pinyosinwat on her Facebook page.

She also posted a video outlining the new rules, which also include allowing people to resume using bridges over the motorcade route.

"His Majesty the King is concerned his royal travel or that of the royal family's could affect Thai people's commute," said a voice-over in the video.