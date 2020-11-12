Thai king pens message of love for nation amid protests

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida with their message as they greet royalists at an airport in Udon Thani province.

BANGKOK Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn wrote messages of national unity and love during a visit to the country's north-east on Tuesday, two days after protesters sent him a letter demanding royal reforms that would curb his powers.

"We all love and care for each other. Take care of the country, help each other protect our country with goodness for prosperity and protect Thainess," the king wrote in a message to the governor of Udon Thani province.

Thousands of protesters marched to the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday, getting within a few dozen metres of the walls despite a police blockade and a burst of water cannon, to send a message to the king.

Pictures from different royal events in Udon Thani showed thousands of people.

Many wore yellow shirts - matching the king's colour - and carried matching official portraits of the royal couple.