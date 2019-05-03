Thai king's coronation by the numbers

BANGKOK: Thailand's coronation ceremonies for King Maha Vajiralongkorn from May 4-6 will be the first the South-east Asian nation has seen in 69 years.

The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned in 1950.

A monarch's coronation is given the highest priority in Thailand, where kings have traditionally long held a divine status, and that is reflected in some interesting numbers.

1,000,000,000

Total cost in Thai baht of the coronation ceremonies, equal to about S$43 million.

69

Years since Thailand’s last coronation, in 1950.

12

The 12th coronation for kings of the reigning Chakri dynasty.

Up to 200,000

The number of citizens expected to line streets in Bangkok to view the ceremony. Millions will watch on television.

40,000

Security personnel to be deployed during the ceremonies.

41,000

Temples nationwide where monks will pray simultaneously and bless the king as he receives a golden plaque with his official name and title.

17,568

Number of royal volunteers in Bangkok across the three days of the coronation.

795

Number of "salute" gunpowder pellets fired by the armed forces - including army, navy, and air force - separately over three days of the ceremonies.

1,000,000

Value in baht of one limited-edition platinum coin to mark the coronation. More than 200 orders have been made.

10.09

The time in the morning when coronation ceremonies officially begin on Saturday with purification rites. Nine is an especially auspicious number in Thai culture.

117

Sources of water from around the country that have been brought to Bangkok to be blessed by Buddhist monks before being combined for the royal purification rituals on May 4. The sources include five major rivers and four sacred pools, across 77 provinces.

343

Personnel physically carrying the king on a royal palanquin from the Grand Palace to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, where he will be proclaimed the Royal Patron of Buddhism, ending the first day of the ceremony. More than

1,300