Thai morgue workers exhausted amid virus surge

BANGKOK : Thailand's morgue workers are battling exhaustion as the country's latest Covid-19 wave hit new highs and the death toll mounts.

The daily total of new cases broke the 20,000 threshold for the first time on Wednesday, a feat repeated yesterday.

The authorities announced 160 more deaths yesterday, taking the total to 5,663.

At Thammasat University Hospital, staff have had to rent a special container to store bodies after the morgue filled up.

"It is very exhausting. We may not be the exact front-line workers who have to deal with newly infected patients every day, but we are the final stage, and we have to help them however we can," forensic scientist Thanitchet Khetkham said. "I have seen our personnel faint quite a few times so fatigue is definitely starting to set in, and we are almost at our limits."

"We have the same number of personnel as before the pandemic but the work has tripled so we (are)... under pressure and stressed out," forensic physician Thippailin Phinjirapong told AFP.