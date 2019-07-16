Thai PM says 5-year military rule is over

BANGKOK Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha formally resigned as the head of the military government yesterday, saying the country would function as a normal democracy after five years of military rule.

He stays on as prime minister with the backing of pro-military parties in Parliament and a military-appointed Upper House under a Constitution that critics say stifles democracy and enshrines a political role for the military.

Mr Prayut, in a televised address, said military rule had brought success in many areas, from fixing the problem of illegal fishing to human trafficking.

Mr Prayut, who seized power in a 2014 coup, said the intervention then had been necessary to restore order after six months of violent clashes, but things were getting back to normal after the March 24 election.