Thai PM stresses no vote until 2019 as protesters march in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reiterated yesterday that a general election will take place in "early 2019 and no sooner" as hundreds of protesters gathered in Bangkok to demand that a vote be held in November.

Protesters hoping to march to the prime minister's offices, Government House, set off from Thammasat University early in the day but were blocked by rows of police in black uniforms.

The rare protest also marked four years since General Prayut, then army chief, overthrew an elected government in a coup on May 22, 2014.

The military government initially promised to hold a general election in 2015 but has pushed back the date several times.

Around 200 protesters began marching from Thammasat University in Bangkok's historic area but were met with barriers that had been set up earlier and a row of police officers.

A handful of them pushed up against police for minutes before backing off. Some protesters fainted.

Protesters took shelter from the rain under umbrellas and blue plastic tents by late morning, putting a temporary stop to their plans.

One of the protest organisers, Mr Sirawith Seritiwat, also known as Ja New, said protesters planned to march peacefully.

"I hope they will let us walk out. We have no intention to prolong today's activities. I think they will try to stop us... We will not use violence," he told Reuters.

Police said up to 500 people showed up and warned protesters not to carry on with their march.

"We have put forces all around Government House ... If they come in to these areas there will be a prison sentence of up to six months," deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said. "Police have no weapons. They are carrying only batons."