Thai police to charge protest leaders with ‘royal insult’
BANGKOK: Thai police have summoned seven leaders of the anti-government protests to face charges of lese-majeste over comments made at demonstrations that demanded reforms to the monarchy, a police source and a rights group said yesterday.
It will be the first time such charges have been brought under lese-majeste laws relating to insults to the royal family in more than two years. They can carry up to 15 years in prison.
Protesters want to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, breaking a taboo on criticising the monarchy.
The police source said the protest leaders had until Nov 30 to answer the summonses, which were brought over comments made at protests on Sept 19 and 20. One of the seven, Mr Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, said his family had received a summons on the charges but he was not worried. - REUTERS
