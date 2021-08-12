Thai police crack down on protesters with rubber bullets again

Pro-democracy protesters confronting riot police during a protest calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over the Thai government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, among other issues.

BANGKOK : Thai police used rubber bullets against protesters for a second day in a row yesterday.

Demonstrators in Bangkok defied a ban on public gatherings as Thailand tries to curb its worst virus outbreak so far - more than 21,000 new cases were announced yesterday.

The slow roll-out of the vaccination programme as well as financial hardship from restrictions are fuelling public anger towards Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government.

About 150 protesters gathered at Bangkok's Victory Monument yesterday afternoon, intending to march to Mr Prayut's residence. They quickly dispersed as riot police moved in and arrested at least two demonstrators.

On Tuesday, protesters and police clashed in Bangkok, resulting in 48 arrested and nine officers injured. Officers used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets while protesters retaliated with firecrackers and rocks.

Meanwhile, two coronavirus vaccines administered using a nasal spray being developed in Thailand are due to start human trials by the end of this year, after promising results in trials involving mice, a government official said yesterday.