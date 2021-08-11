Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at Bangkok protest

Riot police firing tear gas at protesters in Bangkok yesterday as hundreds demanded reform and hit out at the government's handling of the pandemic.

BANGKOK: Riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in Bangkok yesterday as hundreds rallied for democratic reform and against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators defied a ban on public gatherings as Thailand tries to quash its worst virus outbreak so far, with new cases hovering around the 20,000 mark daily.

The slow start to the coronavirus vaccination programme in Thailand and economic pain from restrictions and business closures have heaped pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government.

Hundreds of protesters wove their way through Bangkok streets on motorbikes and in cars and by early evening there were clashes.

A police traffic booth was set ablaze and some demonstrators threw firecrackers and fireworks at the police, who responded by firing water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Protesters defaced a logo of Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction - a company with links to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul - with pig's blood.

They also targeted the logo of King Power, a major duty free company, over its perceived support for the government.

"The authoritarian Prayut Chan-o-cha government continues to seek, allocate, and distribute benefits for the ruling class, allowing people to get sick and die on their own fate," student activist Benja Apan told the rally.

Ahead of the protest, the police warned demonstrators not to jeopardise public health by violating coronavirus restrictions.

Thailand's Civil Court yesterday ordered the police to "exercise caution" when performing crowd control duties but dismissed a motion from human rights lawyers asking for a ban on rubber bullet use.

A youth-led democracy movement that kicked off in Thailand last year drew tens of thousands of people to rallies demanding the resignation of Mr Prayut, the former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.