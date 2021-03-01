World

Thai police use tear gas and water cannon on protesters

Mar 01, 2021 06:00 am

BANGKOK Police yesterday used water cannon and tear gas against protesters outside a military barracks housing the Thai Prime Minister's residence.

It is the first use of non-lethal force at a Bangkok rally for several months.

The protest movement calling for the resignation of Mr Prayut Chan-o-Cha's government has lost steam in recent months following a second wave of coronavirus infections.

But the recent detention of four prominent protest leaders on royal defamation charges has given it a shot in the arm.

An estimated 2,000 demonstrators marched from the major Bangkok intersection Victory Monument yesterday to a nearby military barracks where Mr Prayut lives.

Some Thai protesters pushed through shipping containers and barbed-wire barricades, leading to a confrontation with riot police. Scuffles broke out between police and protesters, while some demonstrators were seen pushing a police truck.

At least 18 protesters die after Myanmar police open fire
World

At least 18 dead after bloodiest day of protests

Related Stories

47 pro-democracy campaigners, activists charged with subversion in HK

Second woman accuses New York governor of sexual harassment

Biden hails approval of third vaccine, says battle is not over

"They are preparing everything, shields, baton, water with some chemical and rubber bullets," one protester at the front line told Thai media.

Amid the tense stand-off, officers used water cannon trucks and let off tear gas to disperse the crowd. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD