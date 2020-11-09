World

Thai police use water cannon against thousands of protesters

Thai police use water cannon against thousands of protesters
Police using water cannons to disperse an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok yesterday. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 09, 2020 06:00 am

BANGKOK: Thai police used water cannon yesterday against thousands of protesters marching to deliver a message to King Maha Vajiralongkorn to demand reforms to curb the powers of his monarchy and the removal of the government.

It was only the second time water cannon had been used in months of largely peaceful protests to call for greater democracy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Reuters journalists estimated more than 10,000 protesters marched from Democracy Monument in central Bangkok. Police put the number at 7,000.

"Reform or revolution," read one placard. The protesters reached a barricade of buses and barbed wire.

Police fired water cannon to stop them from pushing forward, but witnesses said some had managed to reach the area known as Sanam Luang - or Royal Field - next to the Grand Palace.

Protesters sought to deliver a message to the Royal Household Bureau. "We no longer want the monarch to interfere in politics," protest leader Jutatip Sirikhan said. - REUTERS

Singapore leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on US election win
World

S'pore leaders congratulate Biden and Harris

Related Stories

US election: Trump does not intend to concede, plans legal battle

Malaysia imposes conditional curbs on nearly all states

Kamala Harris makes history

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD