Thai pop idol condemned for Nazi swastika T-shirt

BANGKOK: A member of Thailand's most popular all-girl band donned a T-shirt portraying Nazi Germany's state flag with a swastika emblazoned across it during a televised rehearsal on Saturday, drawing "shock and dismay" from the Israeli embassy.

Images of Hitler, swastikas and other Nazi regalia are fairly commonplace on T-shirts and memorabilia in Thailand, a phenomenon blamed on a lack of historical understanding rather than political leanings.

The latest faux pas was committed by Pichayapa "Namsai" Natha, 19, one of the singers of BNK48, during the group's rehearsal on Friday.

The deputy chief of mission of the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok took to Twitter to express "shock and dismay" at the outfit, given it was International Holocaust Remembrance Day yesterday.

"Presenting Nazi symbols by the band's singer hurt the feelings of millions around the world," said Ms Smadar Shapira, adding the singer will meet the Ambassador of Israel.

'PLEASE FORGIVE ME'

On Saturday, Namsai apologised during a concert.

"I want this to be an example for everyone, please forgive me," she said, bursting into tears.

She later claimed full responsibility for her ignorance in an apology posted on her official Facebook page.

She wrote in Thai: "Please give me advice so that I can grow up to be a good adult in the future... I cannot fix the mistake but I promise I will not let it happen again."

Fans of BNK48 came to Namsai's defence.

"I am over 40 and I don't know anything about this topic. When I saw the shirt, I didn't think it would be a problem," said fan Prasit Rudeekriengkrai.

Others blamed Thailand's education system, which does not focus much on world history.