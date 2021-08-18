Thai protester in coma with bullet in head after clashes with police

Police use a water cannon to break up a demonstration at the police headquarters.

BANGKOK: A Thai anti-government protester is in a coma with a bullet lodged in his head, a hospital said yesterday, as the police denied use of live ammunition to disperse demonstrations against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Monday with a gunshot entry wound to his neck and needed reviving, Bangkok's Ratchawithi hospital said in a statement.

He is now in a coma, and an X-ray examination showed a bullet lodged close to his brain.

At least six people were injured in clashes between the protesters and police on Monday near the residence of Mr Prayut.

The protests continued yesterday as the police used a water cannon to break up a demonstration at the police headquarters.

Protesters gathered in central Bangkok for a third successive day to demand Mr Prayut resign amid rising anger over his handling of the country's Covid-19 epidemic, which saw a record 239 deaths yesterday.

Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said protesters threw paint, ping-pong bombs, water bottles and other objects into the police headquarters.