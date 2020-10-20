World

Thai protesters defy ban on demonstrations for fifth day

Thai protesters defy ban on demonstrations for fifth day
Pro-democracy protesters giving the three-finger salute during an anti-government rally at the Kasetsart intersection in Bangkok yesterday. PHOTO: AFP
Oct 20, 2020 06:00 am

BANGKOK: Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Bangkok yesterday, the fifth day they have defied a government ban aimed at stopping three months of action to demand the ousting of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and reforms to the monarchy.

Protesters at the Kasetsart intersection in the capital raised the three-finger salute of opposition to the government and chanted "Get Out, Get Out" in reference to Mr Prayut, a former military ruler.

Demonstrations were also held in two other locations.

Meanwhile, Thai police said yesterday they had ordered an investigation of four news outlets under emergency measures introduced last week and imposed curbs on messaging app Telegram to try to stop three months of protests against the government and monarchy.

That announcement has prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom.

According to a police document dated last Friday, investigations have been ordered into content from four media outlets as well as the Facebook page of a protest group.

Twitter removes Trump medical adviser's post saying masks don't work
World

Twitter removes anti-mask post by White House coronavirus adviser

Related Stories

Muhyiddin unlikely to give in to Umno’s demands

Indonesian president warns not to rush vaccines amid halal concerns

Malaysia reports record 871 coronavirus cases

INSTIGATE UNREST

"We received information from intelligence units concerned that parts of the content and distorted information have been used and disseminated to cause confusion and instigate unrest to society," police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference.

He said it was for Thailand's broadcast regulator and digital ministry to investigate and take appropriate action, adding that there was no plan to curb press freedom. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD