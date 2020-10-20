Thai protesters defy ban on demonstrations for fifth day

Pro-democracy protesters giving the three-finger salute during an anti-government rally at the Kasetsart intersection in Bangkok yesterday.

BANGKOK: Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Bangkok yesterday, the fifth day they have defied a government ban aimed at stopping three months of action to demand the ousting of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and reforms to the monarchy.

Protesters at the Kasetsart intersection in the capital raised the three-finger salute of opposition to the government and chanted "Get Out, Get Out" in reference to Mr Prayut, a former military ruler.

Demonstrations were also held in two other locations.

Meanwhile, Thai police said yesterday they had ordered an investigation of four news outlets under emergency measures introduced last week and imposed curbs on messaging app Telegram to try to stop three months of protests against the government and monarchy.

That announcement has prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom.

According to a police document dated last Friday, investigations have been ordered into content from four media outlets as well as the Facebook page of a protest group.

INSTIGATE UNREST

"We received information from intelligence units concerned that parts of the content and distorted information have been used and disseminated to cause confusion and instigate unrest to society," police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference.