Thai Red Cross starts vaccinating 5,000 vulnerable migrant workers

A migrant worker receiving a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at Thailand's Red Cross centre in Bangkok. About 300 workers received their first doses as part of a campaign targeting 5,000 workers. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 06, 2021 06:00 am

BANGKOK : The Thai Red Cross Society kicked off a vaccination campaign yesterday for migrant workers, one of the country's most vulnerable groups that has been largely left behind in the broader Covid-19 inoculation roll-out.

About 300 workers received their first doses along with a small number of undocumented refugees as part of a campaign due to run until the end of the month that is initially targeting 5,000 workers.

"The more migrant workers we are able to vaccinate, the better for the Thai people too," said secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society Tej Bunnag.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said the Thai Red Cross has set aside 10,000 of 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by the Red Cross Society of China - enough to fully vaccinate 5,000 migrant workers. - REUTERS

