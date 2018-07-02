Thai rescuers establish base deep inside cave where boys trapped

Soldiers and rescue workers searching for members of the football team. PHOTO: REUTERS

MAE SAI, THAILAND Thai officials leading a massive effort to rescue 12 boys and their assistant football coach from a flooded cave said yesterday they had set up a working base deep inside a passageway and expressed optimism about their progress as bad weather eased.

Monsoon rains have complicated the frantic search for the children, aged 11 to 16, and the coach who have not been heard from since they ventured into the Tham Luang cave on June 23 in northern Thailand and were blocked by heavy rains.

But a break in the wet weather and the establishment of a forward operating base inside the twisting chambers has raised hopes that the 13 could be located and tended to soon.

"Today what we have to do is to rush to the kids," Thai Navy Seal commander, Rear Admiral Apakorn Yookongkaew, told reporters at the site. "We will not stop until we find them."

Responders are placing extra oxygen tanks along the walls and lighting in hopes they can provide a path to an airy chamber called Pattaya Beach, where officials believe the team may have taken shelter.

The base will also help rescuers bring the boys out if and when they are found, and provide them with immediate food and medical assistance.

Teams of foreign experts from Australia, England, Japan and China, along with more than 30 US military personnel, have descended on the remote site to join some 1,000 Thai rescuers.

Outside the main entrance other searchers were trying to find a way into the cave through separate chimneys.

Rescue personnel also conducted mock operations in case they find the boys and need to rush them to hospital.

Large water pumps were installed in a nearby village to drain water from the area.

Tham Luang is one of Thailand's toughest caves to navigate, but drilling experts hope its limestone formations could include a series of holes and alternative entrances.

Relatives and friends have held vigils for the safe return of the boys and the coach.