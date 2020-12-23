Thai seafood market outbreak passes 1,000 cases

Migrant workers being screened by Health Department workers at a market in Bangkok. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha holds illegal immigrants responsible for the latest seafood market outbreak.

BANGKOK: A coronavirus outbreak linked to a seafood market in Thailand passed 1,000 cases yesterday, as the authorities weighed whether to introduce a wider lockdown.

Thailand has been on tenterhooks since last Thursday following the positive virus test of a 67-year-old prawn seller from Mahachai market, Samut Sakhon province, about 40 minutes south-west of Bangkok.

As of early yesterday morning, there were 1,063 positive cases out of 6,156 tested - a major outbreak for a country that previously had 4,300 infections.

The majority of the new cases are workers from Myanmar, who toil on shrimp boats and in processing factories linked to the multi-billion-dollar Thai seafood industry.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha yesterday vowed legal action against people bringing illegal migrant workers into Thailand.

"They must be prosecuted without any leniency whatsoever," he said in a televised address to the nation.

"This latest flare-up of infections in Samut Sakhon is primarily due to such illegal immigrants and they have brought much grief to the country."

Meanwhile, Sydney has seen a two-day dip in cases after the Australian authorities imposed a snap lockdown. A Covid-19 cluster on Sydney's northern beaches has grown to 90 cases since emerging last week.