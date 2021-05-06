Thai travel agencies selling coronavirus 'vaccine tours' to US

BANGKOK Travel agencies in Thailand are selling coronavirus "vaccine tours" to the US, as some wealthy Thais grow impatient awaiting mass inoculations that are still a month away amid the country's biggest outbreak so far.

Bangkok tour operator, Unithai Trip, has packages from 75,000 baht (S$3,220) to 200,000 baht for trips to San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, with prices dependent on the time gap between doses.

"Johnson & Johnson is one jab, but 90 per cent of inquires want Pfizer," which needs about 20 days between the first and second dose, the agency's owner, Mr Rachphol Yamsaeng, told Reuters.

He said a group is tentatively scheduled to leave next week.

My Journey Travel is offering a 10-day trip to San Francisco for a Johnson & Johnson shot and said it has received hundreds of calls in three days.

The US State Department's website lists medical tourism as a valid reason to visit.