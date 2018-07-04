Thailand cave rescue: What options do the boys have?

Parts of the route to the boys' position remain flooded and the heavy rain has not let up.

COULD THEY DIVE OUT?

In theory, yes. But it is an extremely difficult task. Cave diving is already very risky, especially for young boys in a weakened state who have no diving experience.

Tham Luang cave, where the boys have been trapped, is one of Thailand's longest at 10km and one of the hardest to navigate with its winding and at times narrow corridors.

If they dive, they have no choice but to follow the steps that rescuers took though tiny passageways clogged with mud and silt. That journey takes a healthy - and skilled - Navy SEAL diver about six hours.

Officials said they would attempt to train the boys to use crucial diving gear after they are rehabilitated with food, water and medical support.

"Cave diving is a very technical skill and it's extremely dangerous, especially for an untrained diver," Mr Anmar Mirza, coordinator of the US National Cave Rescue Commission said.

"So they may end up being better off trying to supply them in the cave until they can be gotten out by other means."

COULD THEY BE DUG OUT?

Explorers have spent days scouring the mountain top for possible alternative openings.

They have found a few "promising" leads and have tried to drill deeper.

But there is no indication that any of those chimneys connect to the chamber where the boys have been stranded.

WHAT ABOUT WALKING OUT?

This would be the safest option, but at the moment it is impossible because parts of the route remain flooded.

So in theory they could wait, but that means hoping that flood waters subside.