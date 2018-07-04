Thailand cave rescue: What options do the boys have?
COULD THEY DIVE OUT?
In theory, yes. But it is an extremely difficult task. Cave diving is already very risky, especially for young boys in a weakened state who have no diving experience.
Tham Luang cave, where the boys have been trapped, is one of Thailand's longest at 10km and one of the hardest to navigate with its winding and at times narrow corridors.
If they dive, they have no choice but to follow the steps that rescuers took though tiny passageways clogged with mud and silt. That journey takes a healthy - and skilled - Navy SEAL diver about six hours.
Officials said they would attempt to train the boys to use crucial diving gear after they are rehabilitated with food, water and medical support.
"Cave diving is a very technical skill and it's extremely dangerous, especially for an untrained diver," Mr Anmar Mirza, coordinator of the US National Cave Rescue Commission said.
"So they may end up being better off trying to supply them in the cave until they can be gotten out by other means."
COULD THEY BE DUG OUT?
Explorers have spent days scouring the mountain top for possible alternative openings.
They have found a few "promising" leads and have tried to drill deeper.
But there is no indication that any of those chimneys connect to the chamber where the boys have been stranded.
WHAT ABOUT WALKING OUT?
This would be the safest option, but at the moment it is impossible because parts of the route remain flooded.
So in theory they could wait, but that means hoping that flood waters subside.
Water pumps are working around the clock to drain the water, though the rain has not let up. If the break in bad weather sticks, this option could be more promising. - AFP
Timeline
SATURDAY, JUNE 23
The youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old football coach go into the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand. They are reported missing by a mother after her young son failed to come home.
JUNE 24
Park officials and police kick into gear to find the boys as heavy rain continues to fall. They find handprints and footprints believed to have been made by the boys and think the group likely retreated into the winding tunnels as they became hemmed in by rising floodwaters.
JUNE 25
Thai Navy Seal divers are in the cave searching for the boys, armed with oxygen tanks and carrying food.The boys are believed to have retreated further into the cave to an elevated air pocket called "Pattaya Beach".
JUNE 26
Divers reach a T-junction several kilometres inside the cave but are forced back by rushing floodwaters at a narrow crevice near Pattaya Beach.
JUNE 27
An international team, including three British diving experts, arrives.
JUNE 28/29
The underwater rescue is temporarily halted because of the fast-moving floods inside the cave as downpours continue with no let up.
JUNE 30/JULY 1
A break in the bad weather allows divers to reach further inside the cave.
MONDAY, JULY 2
The 12 boys and their coach are found alive and safe about 400m further in from Pattaya Beach .
Transcript of conversation between divers and the boys
Diver: Raise your hands.
Boy: Thank you (crying).
Diver: How many of you?
Boy: Thirteen.
Diver: Thirteen?
Boy: Yeah, yeah.
Diver: Brilliant.
Boy: (unclear)
Diver: No, not today. Just two of us. We have to dive. We are coming. It's okay. Many people are coming. Many, many people. We are the first. Many people come. Boy:What day?
Diver 1: Tomorrow.
Diver 2:No, no, no, what day is it?
Diver: Monday. Okay, but one week... uh, Monday. You have been here for 10 days. You are very strong.
Boy: We are hungry.
Diver: I know, I know. I understand.. .
Boy 2 (in Thai): Tell them we are hungry.
Boy 1: I've told them. They know.
Boy: What day you come to help me?
Diver: We come here, we have been diving here for what... Tomorrow, we'll help tomorrow. The Navy, Navy SEAL tomorrow. With the food, the doctor and... Today, a light? You have a light. We'll give you more light.
Boy: Thank you so much.
Diver: Okay.
Boy:Where you come from?
Diver: England, UK.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now