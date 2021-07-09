Thailand considers tighter restrictions as fatalities climb

BANGKOK: Thailand's Health Ministry said yesterday it had proposed new travel curbs and tighter restrictions in high-risk areas to contain Covid-19 cases, as the country reported a daily record of 75 deaths.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is due to consider the new curbs today.

"The Health Ministry will propose measures first to limit travel so that people do not leave their homes unless necessary," the ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, told reporters, noting a halt to inter-provincial travel was also being proposed.

Other measures include closing down non-essential venues and areas that attract crowds, Dr Kiatiphum said.

The rules would be in place for 14 days and would cover the Bangkok metropolitan area and "buffer zones", he said, without elaborating.

Thailand yesterday reported 7,058 cases, taking the total to 308,230.