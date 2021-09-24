Thailand eyes one-week quarantine period for vaccinated visitors

BANGKOK: Thailand's disease control committee has proposed halving a two-week hotel isolation requirement for vaccinated arrivals, amid delays in plans to waive quarantine and reopen Bangkok and tourist destinations from next month.

Thailand is keen to welcome back foreign visitors after nearly 18 months of strict entry policies caused a collapse in tourism, a key sector that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.

"Reducing the quarantine is not only about tourism, but will help business travel and foreign students," senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong told a news conference, adding tests would also be required.

Under the proposal, those without vaccination proof would be isolated for 10 days if arriving by air, and 14 days if by land.

The authorities this week delayed to November plans to grant vaccinated visitors entry without quarantine, due to the country's low inoculation rate.