Thailand to halve quarantine time for travellers to 7 days

BANGKOK: Thailand will from next month reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for visitors who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister said yesterday.

Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period, and visitors will still be required to show negative Covid-19 test results within three days of their departure, Mr Anutin Charnvirankul told a news conference.

"Foreigners travelling to Thailand with vaccination certificates in accordance with the requirements of each brand will need to quarantine for only seven days," Mr Anutin said, referring to the doses needed.

Thailand's strict entry requirements and mandatory quarantine for all arrivals have been central to its success in limiting the spread to just over 26,000 cases and 85 deaths.

Those curbs have decimated its tourism sector, contributing to the deepest economic contraction in over two decades.

NO VACCINE LINK

Meanwhile, South Korea said yesterday that it found no link between AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine and several recent deaths.

Health officials had been investigating the deaths of eight people with underlying conditions who had adverse reactions after receiving the vaccine but said they found no evidence that the shots played a role.