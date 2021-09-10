Thailand hopes to welcome tourists to Bangkok, key areas next month

BANGKOK : Thailand plans to reopen Bangkok and other key destinations to foreign tourists next month, officials said yesterday after indications that the number of new coronavirus infections may have peaked.

Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will be added to a programme in which fully vaccinated visitors who commit to a series of tests can enter, under certain criteria, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchan.

The scheme is under way on the islands of Samui and Phuket, where about 70 per cent of the local population were required to be fully inoculated.

The plan to allow quarantine-free entry initially announced in June was questioned after new daily infections soared in August to as high as 23,000, with record fatalities on many days.Thailand yesterday reported 16,031 cases, among more than 1.3 million overall. It has recorded 13,731 deaths.

Bangkok's reopening would be partial, however, starting with areas popular with visitors, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, without elaborating.

Mr Yuthasak is targeting one million visitors to Thailand this year. That compares with nearly 40 million in 2019.

About 88,000 have been recorded so far this year, a third of which went to Phuket, which opened in July.