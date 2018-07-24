Thailand hunts for elusive crocodile near Phuket beaches

PHUKET: Thailand is in hot pursuit of a crocodile that has made unwelcome appearances off the beaches of resort island Phuket, only to slip through the clutches of the local authorities.

The reptile was first seen near Rawai Beach about a week ago but has resurfaced in multiple locations near the beaches on the Andaman Sea.

A group of hunters has joined an expanding team trying to track it down.

Mayor Thawee Thongcha of Karon town on the west coast of Phuket said yesterday that they had come close to success.

"We almost caught it when it was seen near the beach in Karon, (we were) metres away but it moved quickly back to the sea," said the mayor.

"We do not yet know where it comes from."

Thailand's beaches draw millions of tourists a year, and Phuket is one of the most popular destinations.

The mayor said choppy monsoon seas had prevented fishing boats from using nets to capture the creature, which is almost 2m in length.

The Siamese crocodile was once ubiquitous across South-east Asia, but it is listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.

Marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a lecturer at Kasetsart University, said the presence of a crocodile in Phuket meant it was likely a hybrid saltwater version of the species bred on a farm, and it was not the first such sighting.

"Normally the open sea is not a place where a crocodile would live," he said.

DECIMATED

Crocodile numbers in Thailand and South-east Asia generally have been decimated by habitat loss, commercial hunting for the skin trade and the capture of live reptiles to stock crocodile farms, according to the IUCN.