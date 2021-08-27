Thailand launches manhunt for two cops after torture video goes viral

A screengrab from the video shows a police officer (third from right) holding a plastic bag over a drug suspect's head in Nakhon Sawan. Five police officers from the province have been detained.

BANGKOK : Thai authorities have launched a manhunt for two police officers suspected of being involved in torturing to death a man who had been arrested for drug offences, the police said yesterday, after a video of the incident was shared widely online.

The video posted by lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd on his Facebook page showed what appeared to be a man being suffocated with a plastic bag placed over his head while pinned down by four men.

Five police officers from Nakhon Sawan province have been detained, while a "round- the-clock" hunt was on for two others, deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said.

Arrest warrants issued for the suspects include the charge of murder by torture.

Mr Sittra, who runs a legal aid foundation, said he received the video clip from a lower ranking officer who asked him to pass it to the national police chief, claiming it showed "Superintendent Joe" of Nakhon Sawan police station trying to extort money from a drug dealer.

An official police order identified "Superintendent Joe" as Police Colonel Thitisan Uttanapol.

POSH SPORTS CARS

The police raided his home in an upmarket residential estate in Bangkok on Wednesday and found 13 cars, including a Lamborghini and Ferrari, according to media who accompanied the police on the raid.

Thai police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk had on Wednesday urged Col Thitisan to surrender to the authorities.

"There are still good cops, bad people that do bad things will face consequences," he said, adding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had personally instructed the police to make improvements to restore public confidence in the force.