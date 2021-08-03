Thailand: More in home isolation as Covid cases stretch hospitals

Medics in Bangkok move elderly Covid-19 patient Worapoj Salee from his home to a hospital.

BANGKOK: Thailand will increase the number of people required to isolate at home with Covid-19 to 100,000, health officials said yesterday, as capacity in healthcare facilities dwindles amid a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant.

Thailand yesterday reported 17,970 cases, bringing its total to 633,284, with 5,074 deaths.

Previously, all Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals, but last month, the authorities introduced home isolation for more than 30,000 people with minor or no symptoms for Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

"There are currently 60,000 patients in home isolation and we expect to expand that capacity to 100,000," health official Natthapong Wongwiwat said.These patients will receive medical equipment, medicine, meals, and phone consultations with doctors, he said.