Thailand records 46 new Covid-19 cases, may impose new measures

BANGKOK Thailand confirmed 46 new coronavirus infections yesterday, of which 39 were locally transmitted cases found in several different provinces, the Health Ministry said.

The infections were reported in 17 provinces. There were seven imported cases, a spokesman for the Covid-19 task force said.

There were no reports of new inflections among migrant workers linked to Samut Sakhon province, where Thailand's worst outbreak was confirmed at the weekend.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said additional stringent measures might be needed to handle the situation. New Year events may also face extra controls or even cancellation.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, President Moon Jae-in is facing growing public pressure over his Covid-19 vaccine procurement plans as the country struggles to contain a third wave of the pandemic, reporting its second-highest daily tally of cases.

Local media lambasted the government's approach to securing vaccines as too relaxed and overly reliant on locally produced shots which will take more time than overseas options.

Research firm Realmeter's poll showed six in 10 believe urgency should be prioritised over safety when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines, and that inoculations should begin as soon as possible given the rapid surge in new cases.

South Korea had 1,092 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 52,550, with 739 deaths.

The record of 1,097 cases was logged on Sunday.