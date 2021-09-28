Thailand to reopen to more Covid-19 vaccinated visitors from Nov

Health workers at a swab test area at the Phuket airport in July, when the resort island reopened to overseas tourists, allowing foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to visit without quarantine.

BANGKOK: Thailand will waive its mandatory quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from Nov 1 for vaccinated arrivals, the authorities said yesterday, as the country tries to revive its battered tourism sector.

The regions include popular tourist areas Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya, and Cha-am.

The country is keen to welcome back visitors, after nearly 18 months of strict entry policies that contributed to a collapse in tourism, a key sector that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.

The authorities will also reduce the quarantine time nationwide for visitors arriving from Friday, Thailand's Covid-19 task force said, halving it to seven days for vaccinated arrivals, and cutting it to 10 days for those not inoculated.

It will also further ease restrictions from Friday in 29 "dark red" provinces under maximum control, including Bangkok, to allow more businesses and activities to reopen, such as spas, libraries, cinemas, indoor sports venues and nail salons.