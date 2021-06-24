Thailand reports new daily record of 51 Covid-19 deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand yesterday reported a new daily record of 51coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 1,744 since the pandemic started last year.

The country, grappling with its third and most deadly outbreak, also reported 3,174 new infections, bringing total confirmed cases to 228,539.

More than 85 per cent of new cases and deaths came after April this year.

Thailand's well-known virologist, Dr Yong Poovorawan, yesterday urged the government to inoculate as many people as possible to prevent an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Citing a study by the Department of Medical Sciences, Dr Yong said 90 per cent of infections in the country were of the Alpha strain, followed by the Delta strain (9 per cent) and the Beta strain (1 per cent).

But he predicted that the number of Delta-linked infections, found mostly among young workers, would gradually rise in the next three to four months.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities yesterday warned demonstrators against marking the anniversary of the Siamese Revolution , citing the kingdom's soaring infections.

Key pro-democracy groups have announced plans for demonstrations across Bangkok today to commemorate the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution that transformed Thailand from absolutism to a constitutional monarchy.

Mass protests against the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shook Bangkok in the second half of last year, fuelled by discontent at the former military chief who came to power in a 2014 coup, but tailed off as Covid-19 cases rose.

"The police is ready to take care of the security for protests tomorrow... Police will focus on maintaining peace and order and follow the disease control regulation," Bangkok metropolitan police chief Pakapong Pongpetra said.

"Anyone who violates the laws during protests will have legal actions taken against them," he said, adding authorities "will not use force if it is not necessary".