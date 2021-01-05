Thailand reports a record 745 daily infections

BANGKOK: Thailand's prime minister yesterday urged people to stay home to help contain the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak yet and avoid a strict lockdown, as the authorities confirmed a daily record 745 new infections.

The government has declared 28 provinces, including Bangkok, as high-risk zones and asked people to work from home and avoid gathering or travel beyond their provinces, as infection numbers climb in the wake of an outbreak detected last month at a seafood market near the capital.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government was mindful of the potential economic damage from strong containment measures.

"We don't want to lock down the entire country because we know what the problems are, therefore can you all lock down yourselves?" he told reporters.

"This is up to everyone, if we don't want to get infected just stay home for 14 to 15 days. If you think like this, then things will be safe, easier for screening," Mr Prayut added.