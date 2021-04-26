Thailand restricts visitors, mall hours as deaths hit daily record

Workers carrying a coffin containing the body of a man who died of Covid-19 during his funeral at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand.

BANGKOK: The Thai authorities are stepping up travel restrictions and other measures to combat a rapidly spreading third wave of Covid-19 infections as the country logged 11 deaths yesterday, a daily record.

Although Thailand had success in limiting the spread of the virus last year, a new outbreak driven by the highly transmissible B117 variant has resulted in over 24,000 cases and 46 deaths in just 25 days.

Thailand will slow the issuance of travel documents for foreign nationals from India because of the outbreak of a virus variant called B1617, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 task force.

"For foreigners from India entering Thailand, right now we will slow this down," he said, but added that 131 Thai nationals in India already registered to travel in May will still be allowed into the country.

Quarantine for all arrivals has also been extended to 14 days from 10 days until the situation improves, a Health Ministry official said.

Thailand reported 2,438 new cases and 11 deaths yesterday - a second straight day of record deaths.

CLOSURES

Other measures announced this weekend include the closure of venues in Bangkok such as parks, gyms, cinemas and daycare centres from today through May 9.

Bangkok also introduced a fine of up to 20,000 baht (S$850) for people who fail to wear face masks in public.

Shopping malls remain open but the Thai Retailers Association has restricted opening hours in Bangkok and 17 other provinces.

The surge in cases has prompted concern over the number of hospital beds, particularly as government policy is to admit anyone testing positive for thevirus, even those without symptoms.

Health officials have said that there are still more than 20,000 available beds nationwide.

Thailand has had 55,460 infections and 140 fatalities to date.

Meanwhile, Malaysia recorded 2,690 new cases yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 392,942.

There were 10 deaths, taking the toll to 1,436.