World

Thailand says Covid surge is pushing Bangkok hospitals to brink

Thailand says Covid surge is pushing Bangkok hospitals to brink
Beds in an air cargo warehouse that has been converted into a Covid-19 field hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 30, 2021 06:00 am

BANGKOK : Hospitals in Thailand's capital Bangkok and surrounding province are running out of beds because of a jump in Covid-19 patients, a health official said yesterday, as the country reported a record number of infections for the fourth time this week.

Thailand has in the last few months been struggling with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, first detected in India.

The country's Covid-19 task force yesterday reported 17,669 coronavirus cases and 165 deaths, both record highs, while it said 21 people died at home.

"We don't know where to put the sick people any more, the ER (emergency room) units in many hospitals have to be temporarily closed because they no longer have bed spaces," Department of Medical Services head Somsak Akksilp said.

In Bangkok and nearby provinces, more than 1,200 people were waiting for hospital beds, and more than 6,000 called a hotline over the past week requesting treatment, health authorities said. There are more than 37,000 hospital beds in Bangkok, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. - REUTERS

Malaysian PM digs in after royal rebuke sparks calls for him to quit
World

Embattled Muhyiddin defiant despite royal rebuke

Related Stories

Japan faces most serious situation since pandemic began: Top adviser

Sydney cops ask for army help to enforce lockdown; cases hit record

Malaysia reports another record 17,405 new Covid-19 cases

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD