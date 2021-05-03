Thailand sees second day of record-high Covid-19 deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand's Health Ministry yesterday reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases, while deaths hit 21 for a second day, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began.

Thailand largely controlled the virus early in the pandemic through shutdowns and strict border controls.

But a deadly third wave that begin in early April includes the highly transmissible B117 variant and has accounted for about half of its total cases and deaths.

Yesterday's numbers brought the country's total confirmed infections since the pandemic began last year to 68,984. Total deaths are now at 245.

A mass vaccination programme is to kick off in June with locally manufactured AstraZeneca doses.

A slow rollout of vaccines has churned public frustration, with the 2.5 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine received so far going mostly to medical and front-line workers and the most vulnerable.

Registration for vaccinating the public began on Saturday through mobile apps, with about 16 million people over 60 or those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes getting priority.