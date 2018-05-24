Thailand’s Maya Bay to close for four months from June 1

Up to 5,000 tourists visit Thailand's Maya Bay every day, according to the country's tourism agency.

BANGKOK Thailand's Maya Bay, made famous by the film The Beach, will close for four months from next month to allow its coral reefs to recover from rising temperatures and the environmental impact of thousands of visitors each day.

The bay, sheltered by 100m high cliffs on Phi Phi Leh island in the Andaman Sea, was the main location of the 2000 film starring Leonardo Di Caprio, which revealed the beauty of Thailand's turquoise seas and white-powder beaches, spurring tourism.

Up to 5,000 visitors visit the beach by speedboat and ferries every day, says Thailand's tourism agency.

The closure from June 1 is to salvage the area's coral reefs, damaged by warmer temperatures and tourists.

No boats will be allowed to moor in the bay, said a tour operator, Maya Bay Tours.

Some in the tourism industry said Maya Bay's closure would have little impact on business, however.